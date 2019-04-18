Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Crypto Improvement Fund has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014223 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Improvement Fund Profile

Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 211,148,906 coins. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official website is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io . The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Improvement Fund

Crypto Improvement Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Improvement Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

