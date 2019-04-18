Crown (CCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.36

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 84823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Crown alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Crown by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/crown-cck-hits-new-12-month-high-at-57-36.html.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.