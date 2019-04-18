Critical Survey: i3 Verticals (IIIV) and Resources Connection (RECN)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

This table compares i3 Verticals and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.95 -$6.89 million $0.56 42.88 Resources Connection $654.13 million 0.79 $18.82 million $0.98 16.40

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 3.57% 11.85% 7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. i3 Verticals does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Resources Connection beats i3 Verticals on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.