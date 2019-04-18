Critical Comparison: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) versus Navistar International (NAV)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Navistar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Navistar International 3.93% -8.96% 5.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Navistar International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Navistar International 1 4 4 0 2.33

Navistar International has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Navistar International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navistar International is more favorable than PEUGEOT SA/ADR.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navistar International does not pay a dividend. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and Navistar International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion 0.34 $2.18 billion $2.33 11.93 Navistar International $10.25 billion 0.33 $340.00 million $3.39 10.15

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navistar International. Navistar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEUGEOT SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Navistar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navistar International beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2018, it had approximately 727 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

