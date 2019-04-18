Critical Comparison: Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) & JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. JUST EAT PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.64% 5.32% 1.36% JUST EAT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.53 billion 0.28 $272.08 million $0.64 15.47 JUST EAT PLC/ADR $1.04 billion 3.20 $110.39 million $0.11 44.57

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than JUST EAT PLC/ADR. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JUST EAT PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and JUST EAT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A JUST EAT PLC/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats JUST EAT PLC/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

