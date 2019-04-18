Critical Analysis: Arco Platform (ARCE) & Its Rivals

Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arco Platform to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arco Platform Competitors 242 866 935 34 2.37

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.30%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Arco Platform’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $100.06 million N/A 120.93 Arco Platform Competitors $539.47 million $36.16 million 12.04

Arco Platform’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform Competitors 1,817.03% -28.79% -3.78%

Summary

Arco Platform competitors beat Arco Platform on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

