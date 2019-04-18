Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,513,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,632 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

