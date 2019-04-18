Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $530,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Anthem by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Anthem by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.98, for a total value of $2,332,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,547. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $219.96 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. Anthem’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $530,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cozad-asset-management-inc-has-530000-position-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.