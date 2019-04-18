Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 1,679,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,125. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

