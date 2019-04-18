Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $694,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin H. Callison acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $28,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE POST traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,285. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.23. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

