Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,084,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 763.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $60,572.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,609.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.44. 1,627,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,611. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cozad-asset-management-inc-has-1-74-million-holdings-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.