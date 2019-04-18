Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 322,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cozad-asset-management-inc-has-1-21-million-stake-in-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.