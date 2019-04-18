Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $442,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN traded up $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cozad-asset-management-inc-decreases-holdings-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.