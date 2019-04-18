Countryside Properties (CSP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 388.50 ($5.08).

CSP opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 387 ($5.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

In other news, insider Rebecca J. Worthington sold 102,194 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £309,647.82 ($404,609.72).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

