CottonCoin (COTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.00

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One CottonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CottonCoin has traded 179.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CottonCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CottonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00414456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.01124375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00214500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CottonCoin Coin Profile

CottonCoin’s total supply is 6,062,095 coins. The official website for CottonCoin is cottonco.in . CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin

CottonCoin Coin Trading

CottonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CottonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CottonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CottonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.