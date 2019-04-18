Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

