Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJR.B. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of CJR.B traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

