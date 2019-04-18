Coro Energy (CORO) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Approximately 2,338,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

In other news, insider James Menzies acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

