Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$638.95 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.20.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$47,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,281.44. Also, Director Peter Marrone bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.41 per share, with a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,734,687 shares in the company, valued at C$5,915,282.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $61,819.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.007 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

