Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake Lessened by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,703 shares during the period. Cooper Tire & Rubber comprises 1.7% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $60,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $15,800,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $424,000.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.60. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stake Lessened by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/cooper-tire-rubber-co-ctb-stake-lessened-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.