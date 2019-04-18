Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 145.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $284,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $245.56 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

