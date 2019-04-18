Contrasting Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) and Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Alliqua Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 1.32 -$37.38 million ($1.96) -0.26 Alliqua Biomedical $2.22 million 6.29 -$8.42 million ($6.49) -0.43

Alliqua Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Alliqua Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obalon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and Alliqua Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Alliqua Biomedical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 358.98%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Alliqua Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Alliqua Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -196.40% -96.97% -50.99% Alliqua Biomedical N/A -72.84% -41.48%

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliqua Biomedical has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats Alliqua Biomedical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies. It also provides contract manufacturing services, including the development, manufacture, and marketing of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

