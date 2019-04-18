Contrasting Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Caspian Services (CSSV)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Caspian Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus target price of $45.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Caspian Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $4.65 billion 3.09 $329.00 million $0.59 70.49 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 7.46% 2.82% 1.12% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Caspian Services does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 340.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Caspian Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals. The Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,200 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The Energy segment offers natural gas midstream and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating and cooling services to customers, and energy solutions, as well as serves approximately 24,900 natural gas, water, and wastewater connections. In addition, the Energy segment provides water heater rental; heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental; and other home services in Canada and the United States, as well as 270,000 contracted sub-metering services with in Canada. The Data Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors; and data storage services and infrastructure to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Caspian Services Company Profile

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.