Contrasting Anaplan (PLAN) and Instructure (INST)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Instructure (NYSE:INST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anaplan and Instructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 4 7 0 2.64 Instructure 0 7 6 0 2.46

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $34.36, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Instructure has a consensus target price of $46.23, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Instructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Instructure is more favorable than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Instructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Instructure -20.74% -33.63% -15.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Instructure shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Instructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anaplan and Instructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 18.51 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -20.49 Instructure $209.54 million 8.04 -$43.46 million ($1.23) -37.80

Instructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Instructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anaplan beats Instructure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

