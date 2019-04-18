Contrasting Adomani (ADOM) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (IOCJY)

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Adomani’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.35 billion 0.32 $2.00 million N/A N/A Adomani $5.01 million 5.04 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -2.31

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Adomani shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Adomani does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adomani has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 620.46%. Given Adomani’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adomani is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 1.38% 5.74% 1.91% Adomani -220.48% -119.79% -91.55%

Risk & Volatility

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IOCHPE MAXION S/S beats Adomani on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

