Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 951,920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 406,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 360,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 15,441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 331,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $36,256.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/continental-building-products-inc-cbpx-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.