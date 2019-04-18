ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of COP opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

