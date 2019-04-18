ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 177,091 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 991,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 207,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 162,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $20.71 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

