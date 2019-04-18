Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTWS. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $823.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of -0.02. Connecticut Water Service has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 147,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Connecticut Water Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,707,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

