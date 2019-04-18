CONMED (CNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,552.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,250 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 289,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 29.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

