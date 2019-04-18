CONMED (CNMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONMED outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s core units — Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery — continue to boost the topline. Of the most unique products under General Surgery, the Anchor Tissue Retrieval bag deserves a mention. Solid international sales growth in recent times is a positive. Management is confident of the company’s broad product portfolio as well. It expects the ongoing buyout of Buffalo Filter to boost CONMED’s General Surgery portfolio. A strong 2019 guidance buoy optimism in the stock. On the flip side, contraction in the company's gross and operating margins in recent times is worrisome. CONMED operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business. The company’s high long-term debt is a concern. The stock looks overvalued at the moment.”

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $677,250. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.