Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 230.84%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/congress-park-capital-llc-has-1-24-million-holdings-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.