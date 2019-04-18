Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $827.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

In other news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

