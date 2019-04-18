Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $41.92 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

