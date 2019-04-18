Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

TLH opened at $134.48 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a one year low of $2,398.00 and a one year high of $2,630.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

