Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 9,981 Shares of Neenah Inc (NP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $14,031,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $12,706,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $9,539,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,075,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Neenah Inc has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $28,765.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $66,918.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $157,715.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,047 shares of company stock worth $421,325 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 9,981 Shares of Neenah Inc (NP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/confluence-investment-management-llc-buys-9981-shares-of-neenah-inc-np.html.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.