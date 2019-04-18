Compound Coin (COMP) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00

Compound Coin (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Compound Coin has traded 66.5% lower against the US dollar. Compound Coin has a total market cap of $32,772.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Compound Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.02318290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009351 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000344 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001417 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001421 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound Coin’s total supply is 38,697,043,626 coins and its circulating supply is 38,147,033,625 coins. Compound Coin’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Compound Coin’s official website is compound-coin.cc

Compound Coin Coin Trading

Compound Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

