Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,692.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 284,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

