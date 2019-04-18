Comparing StoneCo (STNE) & Its Rivals

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 68 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare StoneCo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|StoneCo
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|StoneCo Competitors
|489
|2027
|2852
|140
|2.48
Insider and Institutional Ownership
33.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares StoneCo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|StoneCo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|StoneCo Competitors
|-40.06%
|-2,459.55%
|-9.83%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares StoneCo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|StoneCo
|$414.74 million
|N/A
|105.27
|StoneCo Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|$83.76 million
|-46.80
StoneCo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
StoneCo peers beat StoneCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.