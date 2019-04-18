Comparing StoneCo (STNE) & Its Rivals

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 68 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare StoneCo to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 3 2 0 2.40 StoneCo Competitors 489 2027 2852 140 2.48

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.62%. Given StoneCo’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A StoneCo Competitors -40.06% -2,459.55% -9.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million N/A 105.27 StoneCo Competitors $1.29 billion $83.76 million -46.80

StoneCo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

StoneCo peers beat StoneCo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

