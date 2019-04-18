Comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) & Victory Capital (VCTR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Victory Capital does not pay a dividend.

49.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Victory Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88

Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.76% 20.69% 13.84% Victory Capital 15.41% 24.19% 13.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.92 $9.63 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $413.41 million 2.51 $63.70 million $1.46 10.53

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

