Comparing Santa Fe Financial (SFEF) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (HLDCY)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 8.10% -0.55% 0.61% HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A

HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Santa Fe Financial and HENDERSON LD DE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.80 $1.49 million N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S $3.14 billion 8.85 $3.90 billion $0.57 11.07

HENDERSON LD DE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

HENDERSON LD DE/S beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

