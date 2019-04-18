Comparing Ryanair (RYAAY) & United Continental (UAL)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ryanair alerts:

This table compares Ryanair and United Continental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $8.37 billion 2.31 $1.70 billion $7.05 11.71 United Continental $41.30 billion 0.57 $2.13 billion $9.13 9.77

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Ryanair. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryanair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ryanair and United Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 2 5 5 0 2.25 United Continental 1 5 11 0 2.59

Ryanair presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. United Continental has a consensus price target of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental is more favorable than Ryanair.

Risk & Volatility

Ryanair has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 14.65% 25.18% 9.99% United Continental 5.15% 27.73% 5.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Continental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Continental beats Ryanair on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, it sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website, as well as gift vouchers through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities through its Website. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 440 Boeing 737 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports in Europe. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.