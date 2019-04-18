Comparing Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) & Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -35.90% -1,609.72% -15.52% Mr. Cooper Group 57.99% 98.93% 11.56%

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.39 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -4.12 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.45 $1.04 billion $0.12 72.92

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mogo Finance Technology and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.48%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.