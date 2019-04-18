Comparing Hong Kong Television Network (HKTVY) & ATN International (ATNI)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A ATN International 4.39% 2.50% 1.76%

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $62.51 million 6.00 -$26.29 million N/A N/A ATN International $451.21 million 2.11 $19.82 million $1.29 46.16

ATN International has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hong Kong Television Network and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 1 0 2 0 2.33

ATN International has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hong Kong Television Network does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ATN International beats Hong Kong Television Network on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

