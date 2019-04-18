Comparing CAHS China HGS Real Estate (HGSH) & Five Point (FPH)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Point and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 2 0 2.50 CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 25.92 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -23.83 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.74 $5.24 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -70.86% -1.17% -0.75% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 7.70% 2.70% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Five Point on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

