Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%.
Shares of CTBI opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
