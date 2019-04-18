Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of CTBI opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/community-trust-bancorp-ctbi-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.