Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%.
Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $751.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
