Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $751.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

CTBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

