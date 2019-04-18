Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 276 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $176,871,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $405,367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $703,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,186,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

