Comerica (CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comerica stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 11.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after buying an additional 371,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,960,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

