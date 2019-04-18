Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,742,927 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,592,805 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.50. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 941,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

